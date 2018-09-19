AI Detected in Wild Bird Droppings in South Gyeongsang

Avian influenza (AI) has been detected in wild bird droppings in Changnyeong, South Gyeongsang Province.The Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency said on Saturday that the H5 strain of the bird flu was discovered in wild bird droppings collected at a farmland near a reservoir in Changnyeong County.The county on Sunday took quarantine measures for the reservoir as well as Upo Wetland, the nation's major stopover for migratory birds.The local government also issued a standstill order for 235 poultry farms, banning the movement of poultry and livestock in a ten-kilometer radius of the reservoir.The quarantine agency is currently carrying out further tests to determine if the virus is a highly pathogenic strain.