BOK Chief: Lowering Growth Forecasts Doesn't Mean Freezing Key Rate

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's central bank chief has hinted that the nation's economic growth outlook is likely to be revised lower, but it does not necessarily mean the bank will freeze its key interest rate.Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said in a media meeting on Thursday in Incheon that the nation's gross domestic product for the second quarter was slightly lower than the BOK's previous forecast issued in July, adding that the central bank is highly likely to lower its growth forecasts this month.However, Lee hinted that even if the central bank lowers its growth outlook, it does not necessarily mean it would freeze its key rate, saying that the rate is decided in consideration of general economic trends rather than the growth outlook.He also said that an imbalance in the financial sector is steadily increasing with rising household debt, stressing the need to gradually reduce that imbalance.