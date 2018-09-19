Employment of S. Koreans in 30s, 40s Suffers Biggest Drop Since 2009

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of South Korean employees in their 30s and 40s suffered the biggest drop since 2009.According to data compiled by Statistics Korea on Sunday, the average number of employed people in their 30s and 40s stood at 12-point-27 million in the January-August period, down 152-thousand from a year earlier.The decline is the biggest since the 2009 global financial crisis when the number of South Korean employees in their 30s and 40s fell by 247-thousand.In contrast, the number of Korean employees aged over 60 increased a monthly average of 232-thousand during the cited period. The figure for the January-August period posted growth for the 14th consecutive year since 2004.