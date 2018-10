U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Sunday to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.After his fourth trip to Pyongyang, Pompeo posted a photograph on Twitter at 5:20 p.m. showing him meeting with Kim, with the caption that he had a good trip to Pyongyang to meet with Chairman Kim.He also tweeted that the two sides continue to make progress on agreements made by President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim at the Singapore summit.