Pompeo: Continuing to Make Progress on Singapore Summit Agreements

Anchor: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has wrapped up his fourth visit to North Korea after meeting with Kim Jong-un. After arriving in South Korea on Sunday following the meeting, Pompeo tweeted that Washington and Pyongyang are continuing to make progress on agreements made at the U.S.-North Korea summit in June.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sat down with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to discuss ways to dismantle Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program.After his fourth trip to Pyongyang on Sunday, Pompeo flew to Seoul to brief South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the result of his meeting with Kim.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"I dearly hope that your latest visit, as well as the upcoming U.S.-North Korea summit, which I hope will be happening soon, will make an irreversible, decisive progress in terms of the denuclearization as well as the peace process."[Sound bite; US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (English)]"We had a good, productive conversation. As President Trump said, there are many steps along the way and we took one of them today. It was another step forward. So this is, I think, a good outcome for all of us."Shortly after his arrival in South Korea, Pompeo posted a photo of himself walking with Kim on Twitter. He also tweeted that they are continuing to make progress on agreements made at the U.S.-North Korea Summit held in Singapore in June.On his way to Japan earlier this week, Pompeo told reporters that he and Kim would probably work out the date and location for a second Washington-Pyongyang summit, but may not announce those details right away.Pompeo had flown to Pyongyang from Tokyo where he held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. While in Japan, he pledged that Washington would coordinate and unify its denuclearization strategy with allies.After meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, the American top diplomat will fly to Beijing on Monday.He's trying to map out the next steps North Korea can take on denuclearization, and what corresponding measures the U.S. needs to take in return.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.