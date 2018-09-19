'Pompeo's Trip Better Than Last Time'

Photo : KBS WORLD Radio

A U.S. official said on Sunday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's latest trip to North Korea was "better than the last time" but that further efforts were needed.According to Reuters, the official, who was part of Pompeo's delegation, indicated some progress was made during the visit, which included a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, but added it's going to be a "long haul."The remarks hint that Pompeo made some progress in negotiations towards the North's denuclearization. This may be an improvement over the Secretary of State’s last trip in July, which drew criticism for a perceived lack of significant progress towards the issue.After meeting with Kim in Pyongyang, Secretary Pompeo flew to Seoul on Sunday afternoon to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha to brief them on the results of his Pyongyang trip.He is scheduled to visit Beijing on Monday.