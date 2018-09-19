Pompeo Calls N. Korea Trip 'Productive'

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had a very good and productive dialogue during his North Korea trip on Sunday.Secretary Pompeo paid a visit to South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Seoul on Sunday evening following his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his fourth trip to Pyongyang.In the meeting with President Moon at the presidential office, Pompeo said that as U.S. President Donald Trump said, there are many things to do ahead, but another step was made towards the North's denuclearization on Sunday.President Moon asked Pompeo to disclose any progress made during his latest trip to Pyongyang, but the secretary refused to discuss it in front of the media, saying that he would do so in private when he is alone with the president later.Pompeo then conveyed Trump's gratitude for Moon's roles and great efforts put in the process of working towards the North's denuclearization.