Kim Jong-un Invites Inspectors to Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department says that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has invited inspectors to visit the Punggye-ri nuclear test site so they can confirm that it has been irreversibly dismantled.State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a news release on Sunday that Kim extended the invitation during a meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.The spokeswoman said that Pompeo and Kim discussed the four elements contained in the joint statement signed by President Donald Trump and Kim following their Singapore summit.They also agreed to instruct their respective working-level teams to meet soon to intensify discussions on the key remaining issues to deliver on the Singapore Summit Joint Statement.The spokeswoman said Pompeo and Kim discussed the upcoming second summit between Trump and Kim and refined options for the location and date.Nauert said that Pompeo was joined by Special Representative Stephen Biegun and Kim was joined by his sister Kim Yo-jong, first vice director of the Korean Workers’ Party Central Committee.She added Trump looks forward to continuing to build upon the trust established with Kim in Singapore and anticipates meeting again soon.