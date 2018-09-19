Kim Jong-un: Good Plans Will be Made Soon for Second Summit with Trump

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has expressed his belief that good plans will be made soon for his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.The North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Monday that Kim made the remarks as he said goodbye to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who made a one-day trip to Pyongyang on Sunday.The KCNA said that Kim and Pompeo held in-depth discussions on the North's denuclearization and exchanged opinions addressing each party's concerns.The report said the two sides agreed to hold working-level talks soon to prepare for the summit and that Kim expressed his satisfaction with the meeting.