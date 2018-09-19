N. Korean Officials Hope Trump Will Visit Pyongyang for Second Summit

Photo : KBS WORLD Radio

North Korean officials reportedly expressed hope that U.S. President Donald Trump will visit Pyongyang for a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jon-un.According to the New York Times, North Korean officials who dined with members of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s entourage in a separate room on Sunday said that it would be great if Trump visited Pyongyang for a second summit meeting with Kim.The report said one of the officials, Kim Song-hye, called Trump “generous” and “a leader,” and said the two countries “wouldn’t be here without Trump.”Pompeo made a one-day trip to Pyongyang on Sunday to meet with the North Korean leader to discuss the North's denuclearization and a second summit between Trump and Kim.