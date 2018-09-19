Moon's Security Adviser: A Lot of Progress Made in Pompeo's Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in's national security adviser says that a lot of progress was made in U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's latest trip to Pyongyang.Presidential security adviser Chung Eui-yong made the remark Monday in an opening statement for a meeting with officials of the presidential office, the government and the ruling Democratic Party.Chung said that a second U.S.-North Korea summit is likely to be held soon, which will serve as great momentum for negotiations on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.The security adviser vowed utmost efforts to facilitate North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit to Seoul within this year, as agreed in the Pyongyang Declaration announced after the September inter-Korean summit.He also pledged to make best efforts to achieve the goal of making the peninsula free of nuclear weapons and settling peace in the region through close cooperation with the party and the government.