S. Korea's Ruling Camp Calls for Swift Ratification of Panmunjeom Declaration

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korea government, the presidential office and the ruling party have urged a swift parliamentary ratification of the Panmunjeom Declaration adopted after the April inter-Korean summit.The ruling camp made the call during a meeting on Monday, expressing hope that the planned second U.S.-North Korea summit will help establish a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Lee Hae-chan said that North Korea appears to be working hard to make sure a second Washington-Pyongyang summit will be held smoothly and thus the denuclearization of the peninsula will be realized.DP Floor Leader Hong Young-pyo said that a parliamentary ratification of the Panmunjeom Declaration is crucial to the peace and prosperity of the peninsula, vowing the party's best efforts to achieve the ratification.Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon also hoped for a swift ratification and promised the government's full cooperation.