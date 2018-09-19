Yomiuri: S. Korea's Top Diplomat Notified Plan to Disband Sex Slave Foundation Within This Year

Photo : KBS News

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha reportedly notified Japan of a plan to dissolve a Japan-funded foundation for Korean victims of sexual slavery within this year, to which Tokyo responded negatively.Quoting multiple sources familiar with South Korea-Japan relations, Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun daily reported on Monday that Kang revealed the plan during a meeting with her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono in Vietnam on September eleventh.The Japanese top diplomat reportedly responded that Tokyo could not accept disbanding the Reconciliation and Healing Foundation, calling for an early visit to Japan by President Moon Jae-in.Kang, however, said that Moon's visit would come after the dissolution of the foundation.Last month, Moon met Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in New York and said the foundation is not functioning properly and about to fall apart due to opposition from the victims and the public.The organization was founded under impeached President Park Geun-hye in 2015 in a deal which saw Japan contribute one billion yen.