Presidential Aide Calls for Disbanding National Court Administration

Photo : KBS News

Senior Presidential Secretary for Civil Affairs Cho Kuk has urged the parliament to make legislative efforts to dissolve the National Court Administration(NCA) under the Supreme Court, which has been at the center of judicial power abuse allegations.Cho made the call on Monday in a post on a social network service, saying that shutting down the organization has become an agenda of the era that most people agree on.The presidential secretary said that judicial reforms should be led by the judiciary, but actual reforms should be supported by the National Assembly as they require revisions to the law.He then criticized the media and opposition parties for not paying attention to fresh allegations showing illegitimate ties between the presidential office under former President Park Geun-hye and the NCA under former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae.