Oil Storage Tank Fire Put Out after 17 Hours

Photo : KBS News

A large oil storage tank exploded for unknown reasons in Goyang, northwest of Seoul on Sunday, sparking a massive fire that was brought under control after 17 hours.The tank, owned by the state-run Daehan Oil Pipeline Corporation, burst into flames at around 11 a.m. Sunday, releasing fumes and toxic gas.The tank contained about four-and-a-half million tons of gasoline, more than half of which burned. Firefighters completely put out the fire at around 4 a.m. Monday after transferring the remaining gasoline to another tank. There were no casualties, but a thick belt of black smoke could be seen from kilometers away.Goyang police will conduct a joint inspection of the site on Monday afternoon along with the National Forensic Service, fire authorities, the Korea Gas Safety Corporation and the Korea Electrical Safety Corporation.