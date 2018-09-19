Gov't to Adopt Zero Tolerance Policy for Sex Crimes by Public Officials

Photo : KBS News

The government will adopt a zero tolerance policy and toughen punishments for sex crimes committed by public officials.Civil servants who are fined over one million won for any kind of sex crime will be dismissed, and sex offenders who committed crimes against minors will be banned from serving at public posts permanently.Those fined over one million won for sex crimes will be prohibited from entering public service for three years after being convicted.The government on Monday approved the revisions during a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Moon Jae-in. The revisions will take effect on April 17th next year.