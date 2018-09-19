Pres. Moon: Pompeo's Trip Created Mood for 2nd US-N. Korea Summit

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in says U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s latest trip to Pyongyang has created the mood and conditions for the swift opening of a second U.S.-North Korea summit.Moon told Cabinet members Monday North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is expected to visit Russia soon, while Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to visit Pyongyang. He also raised the possibility of a North Korea-Japan summit taking place.Moon said a new order being created on the Korean Peninsula will eventually become the new order of Northeast Asia, and it will lead to a denuclearized Korean Peninsula as well as a permanent peace regime.He called for close cooperation with the U.S. and other countries to further the process, saying active international efforts must be made to dismantle the world's last Cold War frontier.