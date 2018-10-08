Kim Jong-un Invites Inspectors to Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Washington is putting a positive spin on the weekend meeting between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The high-level diplomacy produced a possible opportunity for inspections of a nuclear test site, but many broader issues remain unaddressed for now.Our Lee Bo-kyung has more.Report: The U.S. State Department says North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is willing to let inspectors confirm the North’s nuclear test site at Punggye-ri has been irreversibly dismantled.That visit, as well as a visit by inspectors to a missile test facility, will be possible once the two sides work out, in U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's words, "a lot of logistics."It’s one of the outcomes of Pompeo’s five-and-a-half hour meeting Sunday with the North Korean leader in Pyongyang.North Korea says it voluntarily destroyed the aging underground test facility in May, but inspectors have not yet been able to verify that the destruction is complete.Pompeo and Kim also discussed the upcoming second summit between Trump and Kim and refined options for the location and date.U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that Pompeo had “a good meeting,” and that he hoped to see the North Korean leader again in the near future.The State Department and the White House say Kim and Pompeo made broad progress on moving forward the U.S.–North Korea joint statement from the Singapore summit in June.However, there was no reported mention of shutting down the North’s main plutonium reactor at Yongbyon, providing an inventory of Pyongyang’s nuclear capabilities or setting a timetable for completing the North’s denuclearization.Those are all areas in which the United States has demanded further progress before it offers more concessions such as a declaration to end the Korean War or a loosening of sanctions.Lee Bo-kyung, KBS World Radio News.