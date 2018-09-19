Ruling Camp to Focus on Measures to Follow up on Pyongyang Declaration

Photo : KBS News

Ruling Democratic Party spokesman Hong Ik-pyo says the party and the Moon administration have agreed to make following up on the Pyongyang Declaration their main focus for now.That includes speeding up implementation of agreements such as reconnecting roads and railways of the two Koreas as well as cross-border exchange projects in the social, cultural and sports sectors.The ruling party says it plans to hold talks with the North about new agreements on inter-Korean family reunions and forestry cooperation soon.The party is also aiming for a swift parliamentary ratification of the Panmunjeom Declaration.