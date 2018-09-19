Police Chief Warns Public Could Face Punishment for Spreading Fake News

Photo : KBS News

The head of South Korea's National Police Agency warns members of the general public could soon face punishment for disseminating fake news.Commissioner General Min Gap-ryong told reporters Monday there have been 37 cases of fake news circulation since the police began a crackdown last month, of which 16 are being actively investigated.The prime minister referred to fake news as "a destroyer of democracy" earlier this month, but the opposition has expressed fear the government may be seeking to curtail freedom of speech.A government press briefing on the issue was postponed Monday pending further discussion.