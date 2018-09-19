Prosecutors Raid Office of Senior Judge as Part of Judicial Power Abuse Probe

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors investigating a judicial power abuse scandal under former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae have raided the office of a senior judge.The investigation team began searching the office of the judge surnamed Shin in Pyeongtaek Monday morning, after Shin refused to submit documents from an election law violation trial for former spy agency chief Won Sei-hoon.Shin served as a researcher at the top court between 2013 and 2016 and is suspected of having contact with the presidential office during the previous Park Geun-hye administration regarding Won's appellate court trial.Won's conviction over online opinion-rigging ahead of the 2012 presidential election contributed to undermining the legitimacy of Park's presidency.Meanwhile, the court has rejected the prosecution's request for a warrant to search the residence of former Supreme Court chief Yang for a fourth time, citing a guaranteed basic right to privacy.