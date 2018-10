Photo : KBS News

About a thousand red fire ants were discovered inside a vaccum cleaner company warehouse Monday in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province.The Environment Ministry is leading an emergency pest control operation and taking samples for an analysis.It's the latest in a series of red fire ant discoveries at container ports and warehouses around South Korea.The insect species is highly invasive and its sting can trigger health problems or even death in vulnerable members of the population.