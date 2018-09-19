Economy KOSPI Closes Monday Down 0.60%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOPSI) ended Monday point-60 percent lower after losing 13-point-69 points. It closed the day at two-thousand-253-point-83.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing six-point-55 points, or point-85 percent, to close the day at 767-point-15.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-132-point-seven won.