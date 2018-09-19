Liberal Parties Urge Ratification of Panmunjeom Declaration

Photo : KBS News

The ruling Democratic Party and other progressive parties are calling for parliamentary ratification of the April Panmunjeom Declaration.Floor leaders of the Democratic Party, the Party for Democracy and Peace and the Justice Party criticized the South Korean Assembly for failing to begin discussions on ratification even as the United States and North Korea prepare for a new future of peace and coexistence.They described the Panmunjeom Declaration as an aspiration of the Korean people that transcends party lines and ideologies, adding that the Assembly should take action now to implement the April and September summit agreements.