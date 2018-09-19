S. Korea Discusses Preparations to Resume Inter-Korean Biz Projects

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling party, the government and the presidential office have reportedly discussed preparatory measures for the possible resumption of major inter-Korean economic projects.An official of the Democratic Party(DP) told Yonhap News that the three ruling entities held a meeting on Monday to discuss specific measures to prepare for the reopening of the Gaeseong Industrial Complex and the Mount Geumgang tourism project.According to the official, the Unification Ministry is waiting for North Korea’s response to its request to allow South Korean businesspeople to visit the Gaeseong complex so they could check on the facilities in advance of the eventual resumption.As for the stalled Geumgang tourism project, another DP official said that in order for the South to renovate the related facilities, the North needs to nullify its measures to confiscate South Korean assets at the North Korean mountain resort.The official said if the issue is addressed, the South Korean operators will visit the venue to check the current situations, adding that the ruling party, the government, and the top office have reached consensus on those plans.