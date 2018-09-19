UN Panel Adopts Report on Limiting Avg. Temperature Increase

Photo : YONHAP News

A UN panel on climate change is calling for urgent action to limit the worst effects of climate change.The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change(IPCC) says it will require unprecedented changes to limit global warming to one-point-five degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels.Its "Special Report on One-Point-Five Degrees" outlines the dangers of even a two degree Celsius increase in global temperatures.Limiting a rise in average global temperatures to no more than one-point-five degrees Celsius by the end of the 21st century is part of the 2015 Paris climate agreement.The UN panel said Monday the report was unanimously adopted by 195 member nations at last week's meeting in Incheon.