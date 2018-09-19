Gov't Postpones Announcing Anti-Fake News Measures

The government has postponed a plan to announce measures against fake news.The so-called “pan-governmental measures to overhaul related rule and regulations to root out false or fabricated information” was initially scheduled to be disclosed on Monday, after a Korea Communications Commission report to the Cabinet earlier in the day.Some other government agencies, including the Education Ministry and the Ministry of Science and ICT, were meant to announce the measures together via a joint media briefing.However, the commission delayed the briefing several times before telling reporters that it will not be announced Monday.The commission’s spokesman, Jin Seong-cheol, said the Cabinet meeting raised the need for more in-depth discussions on those measures.