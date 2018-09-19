Korean Businesses to Gather in Incheon for Global Convention

Photo : YONHAP News

The Overseas Koreans Foundation has announced the 17th World Korean Business Convention will open on October 23rd in Songdo in Incheon city.Some four thousand Korean business people from home and around 60 nations abroad will attend this year's three-day convention held under the theme of "United Hansang, Driving Korea." Hansang refers to Korean businesses around the world.Around 400 firms and organizations will operate 490 or so exhibition stands during the convention.This year will showcase a special event where foreign partner firms are invited, aimed at strengthening the overseas network of Korean businesses.A major exhibition is also scheduled to introduce strategic sectors pushed for by Incheon city such as beauty, biotechnology and robotics as well as patented goods produced through collaboration between industries and the academia.