Pompeo: 'Significant Progress' Made on N. Korea Trip

Photo : KBS News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he made "significant progress" in nuclear negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his Sunday visit to Pyongyang.Pompeo gave a briefing in Seoul before heading to China on Monday.While significant work remains to be done, he said he expected further results after an as-yet unscheduled second summit between Kim and President Donald Trump.Pompeo said it's a long process but significant progress will continue to be made, saying the sides are "further along in making that progress than any administration in an awfully long time."Pompeo says Kim expressed willingness to allow international inspectors into certain nuclear and missile sites.He said the inspectors would visit a missile engine test facility and the Punggye-ri nuclear testing site once the two sides agree on logistics.He also said that both sides were “pretty close” to agreeing on the details of a second U.S.-North Korea summit.