Gov't to Notify Citizens of Passport Expiration 6 Months in Advance

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government will remind citizens about their approaching passport expiration date six months in advance.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said starting from next week, every South Korean passport holder who also subscribes to any of the three local major mobile operators and consents to mobile phone services will receive a reminder text messages half a year before the their passport expires.A ministry official said more than 60 percent of those who seek emergency passport issuance end up in the situation because they fail to heed their passport expiration date, adding there are hopes the new mobile message service will reduce related inconveniences to the public.