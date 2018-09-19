S. Korean Prosecution Indicts Drug Ring Involving 20 Taiwanese

Photo : YONHAP News

Local prosecutors have exposed a drug ring involving a score of foreigners.The Incheon District Prosecutors’ Office has indicted 20 Taiwanese nationals and two South Koreans on charges of smuggling nearly 40 kilograms of methamphetamine into the country.The drugs, valued at more than 200 billion won, were smuggled from Taiwan on 11 separate occasions between February and July via Incheon and Gimpo international airports.Disguised as tourists, the accused were said to have hidden the illegal drugs inside their clothes, wrapped around their legs inside compression bandages and plastic bags.