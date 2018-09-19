NPS Posts 1.4% Average Return Rate from Jan. to July

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Pension Service(NPS) has chalked up an average investment return of one-point-four percent in the first seven months of this year.The NPS said on Monday the proceeds from investing the assets under its management in the January-July period amounted to eight-point-seven trillion won.In particular, the service earned eight-point-three trillion won from managing stocks issued overseas, while domestic and foreign bonds, and other investment means generated profits of four-point-nine trillion won and three-point-six trillion won, respectively.However, it lost around eight trillion won from the management of domestic stocks due in part to a slump in the local bourse.Of the 819-point-four trillion won in assets under its supervision, the NPS has invested 643-point-four trillion won and spent 176 trillion won on pension payments.