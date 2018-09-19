Gov't to Recognize BTS for Spreading Korean Culture

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government will honor K-pop boy group BTS with a medal for helping promote the country’s culture around the world.Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom announced in a written briefing on Monday that it was decided in a Cabinet meeting presided over by President Moon Jae-in earlier in the day that the seven-member group would be awarded the Order of Cultural Merit.Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said many young people abroad are singing along with the Korean lyrics in their songs, adding BTS is not only promoting the expansion of the Korean wave but also the Korean alphabet.During the Cabinet meeting it was also decided the Grand Order of Mugunghwa would be awarded to French President Emmanuel Macron for his contribution to expanding the friendship between South Korea and France.