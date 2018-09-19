Seoul Envoy Positively Assesses China's Role in War-Ending Declaration

South Korea’s top envoy to China says Beijing is playing a constructive role in efforts supporting a declaration to formally end the Korean War.South Korean Ambassador to China Noh Young-min made the assessment in a meeting with South Korean reporters in Beijing on Monday, marking his first year in office.When asked if China intends to participate in negotiations for the war-ending declaration, Noh said the Chinese government wants to play its own role while supporting other countries' related efforts, adding South Korea supports China’s constructive stance.In regards to whether the U.S. approves of China’s participation in the matter, the ambassador said to his knowledge Washington is not against it, but cautioned that could change depending on the situation.