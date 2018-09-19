IMF Cuts S. Korea's Growth Outlook to 2.8%

Photo : KBS News

The International Monetary Fund(IMF) has lowered its 2018 growth outlook for South Korea from three percent to two-point-eight percent citing risk factors in the global economy such as trade friction.It also slashed the country's growth projection for next year to two-point-six percent from two-point-nine.The IMF issued its latest World Economic Outlook report on Tuesday, revising its growth forecast for South Korea. The previous predictions were made in February.The agency also lowered its growth outlook for the global economy to three-point-seven percent but assessed that expansionary economic conditions will continue.Last month, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development also trimmed its growth estimate for South Korea to two-point-seven percent for this year from the previous three percent, while the Seoul government lowered its forecast in July from three to two-point-nine percent.