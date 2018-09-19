S. Korea 13th Lowest in Life Expectancy Inequality

South Korea has the 13th lowest inequality in life expectancy among 108 nations.This is according to researchers at the Institute for Longevity Sciences at South Korea's Wonkwang University.Iceland had the least inequality while Sierra Leone had the highest.Inequality in life expectancy refers to life expectancy at birth becoming unequal due to social factors such as income, education level and labor output.According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's(OECD) Health Statistics report this year, South Koreans' life expectancy stands at 82-point-four years, one-point-six years higher than the OECD average.Researchers at the institute analyzed data from the World Health Organization, the United Nations and the World Bank and compiled an inequality index. The study was published in the latest edition of the BMC Public Health journal.The findings show lifespan inequality was higher in countries where income inequality was high and education level, labor productivity and the number of pension recipients were low.