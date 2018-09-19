PyeongChang Olympics Register W62 Bn Surplus

Photo : YONHAP News

The PyeongChang Winter Olympics and the Paralympics hosted by South Korea in February achieved a nearly 62 billion won surplus.President of the Pyeongchang Organizing Committee Lee Hee-bum made the revelation in a report during the International Olympic Committee's(IOC) General Assembly held in Argentina on Tuesday.Lee said a surplus of about 61-point-nine billion won or 55 million dollars had been achieved so far thanks to support from the IOC and the Seoul government, donations, sponsorship and efficient spending.He said the PyeongChang Olympics attained maximum results with minimum costs and erased concerns that it would run a large deficit.The chairman said the surplus funds will go to establishing a foundation for sports advancement and that talks are under way with the government and Gangwon Province.