Unification Minister Aims to Visit US for Policy Briefing

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon is seeking to visit the U.S. next month to explain the Moon Jae-in administration's policies on Korean Peninsula affairs to U.S. officials.A ministry official said Cho aims to visit the U.S. from November 13th to the 17th to attend a global forum on Korean affairs scheduled for the 15th in Washington.The official said the timetable may change depending on inter-Korean relations or the schedule of the second U.S.-North Korea summit but Cho’s visit will focus on enhancing America's understanding of the North Korean issue.Minister Cho is hoping for a meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo or National Security Adviser John Bolton, but neither have been confirmed.During his visit, Cho will also meet with U.S. lawmakers and experts and stress that improvements in inter-Korean relations is also helpful for denuclearization.A visit to the U.S. by South Korea's unification minister will be the first in four years.