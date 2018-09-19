Police Arrest Sri Lankan National Connected to Oil Tank Fire

Photo : KBS News

The police have arrested a Sri Lankan national as part of the investigation into an explosion that occurred at an oil storage facility in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province on Sunday.The police said the 27-year-old Sri Lankan is believed to have accidentally caused the fire by releasing a sky lantern which he picked up near the oil storage facility.The Goyang Police Station said it will request an arrest warrant for the Sri Lankan construction worker who is known to have admitted to most of the charges.The police said the sky lantern is one of several dozen that were flown during a camping event held at an elementary school on Saturday.The police believe the lantern may have started the fire when it fell on the lawn of the oil storage facility, and flames entered the oil tank's ventilation system and caused the explosion.The oil tank owned by Daehan Oil Pipeline Corporation caught fire Sunday morning, consuming two-point-six million liters of gasoline. It took 17 hours to completely extinguish the flames.