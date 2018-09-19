Nation Marks 572nd Hangeul Day

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety held a ceremony Tuesday morning to mark the nation's 572nd Hangeul Day or Korean Alphabet Day.The ceremony was aptly held in front of the statue of King Sejong the Great who created hangeul in Gwanghwamun Square in downtown Seoul.Some 12-hundred people were in attendance including government officials, citizens, students and those who were recognized for their efforts toward advancing the Korean alphabet.Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said that not many ethnic groups in the world possess a language of their own and that hangeul is an asset which should not only be preserved by Korea but also the world. He also vowed efforts to continue the joint dictionary project with North Korea launched in 2015 noting that language use in the two Koreas has changed over the past 70 years.Awards for hangeul development were bestowed to eight individuals and organizations including the late professor Kim Su-up and a KBS quiz program.The Culture Ministry is also hosting a related festival that includes exhibitions, interactive programs and cultural events.