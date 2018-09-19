Banners Erected to Safeguard Comfort Women Statue in San Francisco

Photo : YONHAP News

Banners have been set up across the U.S. city of San Francisco to raise awareness about a local monument that commemorates victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery.Korean associations and victim support groups in the city took the measure to safeguard the statue following a message to San Francisco from Osaka, Japan that it would sever sister city ties if the statue remains.According to the BBC, Osaka city ended its sister city ties with San Francisco last week, over the display of a statue, with the mayor of Osaka saying that the comfort women monument "destroyed the two sides' relationship of trust."According to sources involved in the statue's erection, the banners have been installed at some 40 locations including Post Street, home to the largest Japantown in northern California.The monument in San Francisco, erected in September last year following approval by the city council, is the first of its kind in a major U.S. city.It shows three girls from Korea, China and the Philippines standing in a circle while holding hands as sexual slavery victim Kim Hak-sun, who was the very first to give her testimony to the world, looks on.Famed local sculpture Steven Whyte created the monument titled “Women's Column of Strength.”