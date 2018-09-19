Ex-IAEA Official Calls for Full Declaration on All Tests at Punggye-ri

Photo : KBS News

A former deputy head of the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) has called for a "full declaration on all tests" from North Korea as Pyongyang has promised to allow inspectors into its key nuclear test site in Punggye-ri.Speaking to Radio Free Asia, Olli Heinonen, former Deputy Director General of the IAEA, said that if the inspections are held properly, it will be important progress in the denuclearization process.He said the U.S. must demand a full declaration of all tests held at the Punggye-ri site including nuclear materials, weapons and components involved.He said inspectors should collect samples and check apparatus used in the testing, and that revisiting the site should also be allowed if necessary.Heinonen said conditions should be agreed to in advance to allow for a more technical and thorough inspection.Following Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to Pyongyang, the U.S. State Department announced that the North Korean leader has invited inspectors to the Punggye-ri test site to confirm that it was irreversibly dismantled as the North has claimed.