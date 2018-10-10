Moon to Visit Europe for ASEM, Bilateral Summits

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will embark on a nine-day trip to Europe on Saturday to attend the Asia-Europe Meeting(ASEM) and hold bilateral summits with European countries.The presidential office said Tuesday that Moon will visit France and Italy from Saturday to discuss ways to enhance bilateral friendly relations.In Paris, the president will seek diplomatic and security cooperation with France, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, while his trip to Italy will focus on cooperation in science, technology and new industry fields.The president will make an official visit to the Vatican next Wednesday and Thursday to seek Pope Francis' blessing and support for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and discuss future cooperation with the Vatican. Moon will also deliver North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's invitation for the pope to visit Pyongyang.Moon will then take part in the 12th ASEM summit in Brussels, Belgium next Thursday and Friday and speak on how his "inclusive growth" policy will contribute to the world's sustainable growth goals.For the last leg of his trip, the president will fly to Denmark to attend a top-level meeting of the Partnering for Green Growth and Global Goals 2030, a Denmark-inspired network of global leaders and innovators seeking breakthrough solutions for green growth.