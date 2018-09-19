Trump: N. Korea Summit to be Held After Nov. 6th Midterm Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump says his second meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will come after the midterm elections in early November and that three to four locations are being considered.Speaking at the White House Tuesday, Trump said the summit is being set up and there will be an announcement soon. As for possible sites, he said Singapore was fantastic, but the next summit will likely be held at a different location.Asked whether his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida could be an option, the U.S. leader said Kim would probably like it and he'd like that too, adding he'll see. He said he expects "lots of meetings" to take place in the future both in the U.S. and in North Korea.Later in the day, Trump told reporters during a flight to Iowa that the second summit will be held after the midterm elections on November sixth, saying he just can't leave now.