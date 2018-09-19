National Assembly to Begin 20-Day Audit Wednesday

Photo : KBS News

The National Assembly will begin a 20-day audit and inspection of government offices on Wednesday.The annual audit will begin with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the Ministry of Interior and Safety, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Defense Ministry.Rival parties are likely to clash over a ruling lawmaker's recent leak of candidate sites for the government's housing development plan and a joint military agreement signed during the September inter-Korean summit.In the annual audit, 14 parliamentary committees will inspect a total of 753 government offices until October 29th. Audits by the steering committee and two other committees will be held from October 30th to November seventh.This year's assembly audit is expected to focus on the Moon Jae-in government's pursuit of the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and its economic policies including inclusive growth.