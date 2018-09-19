Prosecution Rejects Arrest Warrant for Sri Lankan over Oil Storage Tank Fire

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have turned down an arrest warrant request for a Sri Lankan national over a massive fire at an oil storage facility in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province on Sunday.Goyang police said they requested the warrant on Tuesday for the 27-year old man on the charge of accidental fire, but the prosecution rejected it and demanded a supplementary investigation.A police official said Wednesday the police will seek the warrant again around noon that day.The man is accused of accidentally starting the fire at an oil tank by releasing a sky lantern from a nearby construction site about a kilometer from the facility. The police suspect the fire was started when the lantern ignited grass near the tank.He reportedly found the lantern which had been flown during a camping event held at an elementary school on Saturday.