Prosecution Rejects Arrest Warrant for Sri Lankan over Oil Storage Tank Fire

Prosecutors have turned down an arrest warrant request for a Sri Lankan national over a massive fire at an oil storage facility in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province on Sunday.
Goyang police said they requested the warrant on Tuesday for the 27-year old man on the charge of accidental fire, but the prosecution rejected it and demanded a supplementary investigation.
A police official said Wednesday the police will seek the warrant again around noon that day.
The man is accused of accidentally starting the fire at an oil tank by releasing a sky lantern from a nearby construction site about a kilometer from the facility. The police suspect the fire was started when the lantern ignited grass near the tank.
He reportedly found the lantern which had been flown during a camping event held at an elementary school on Saturday.