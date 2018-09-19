US: Inviting Inspectors to N. Korea Entirely Different from Media Observation

Photo : KBS News

The U.S. State Department says having journalists observe the destruction of North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear testing site as it did earlier this year is entirely different from inviting inspectors to visit and look around.Amid skepticism that Pyongyang's latest concession of allowing inspectors to verify the facility's destruction is nothing new, department spokesperson Heather Nauert said Tuesday it would be an entirely different and positive step forward.While U.S. President Donald Trump said he looks forward to seeing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un soon, Nauert said it will take time to arrange their second summit with a lot of details involved such as venue, schedules and accommodation of the press.The spokesperson meanwhile disagreed that the U.S.-China trade dispute may prompt Beijing to back away from the North's denuclearization, adding China has both publicly and privately reaffirmed its commitment and recognizes the importance of the matter.