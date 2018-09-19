Pres. Moon Criticizes Parliament for Failing to Ratify Panmunjeom Declaration

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in is pressing conservative opposition parties to ratify his April summit agreement with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Moon criticized the National Assembly Wednesday for failing to even refer the related bill to a parliamentary committee, while security conditions on the Korean Peninsula are quickly moving forward.In the first summit between Moon and Kim held in the border village of Panmunjeom on April 27th, the two Koreas agreed to completely denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and halt all hostile activities against each other.Moon also urged the parliament to swiftly approve the appointments of three Constitutional Court justice nominees to fill up vacancies that have existed since September 19th.