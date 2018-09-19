Trump Says Second N. Korea Summit to be Held After Nov. Midterms

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump says his second meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will come after the midterm elections in early November and that three to four locations are being considered. Speaking at the White House Tuesday, Trump said the summit is being set up and there will be an announcement soon.Our Park Jong-hong has this report.Report: U.S. President Donald Trump says his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will take place after the U.S. midterm elections.On board Air Force One bound for Iowa Tuesday, Trump told reporters that the second summit will be held after the November sixth elections, saying he just can't leave now.It is the first time a timetable has been specified.As for possible venues, Trump said at the White House earlier in the day that the next summit will not likely be in Singapore, the site of the first meeting, but at a different location.Asked whether his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida could be an option, Trump said both he and Kim would like it.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]“He'd probably like that. I'd like that too. I think it would be good. But we'll see. We're -- we're talking about three or four different locations.”Trump said he expects "lots of meetings" to take place in the future both in the U.S. and in North Korea.Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said his recent trip to Pyongyang yielded “real progress.”[Sound bite: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo]“While there is still a long way to go and much work to do, we can now see a path where we will achieve our ultimate goal which is the full, final and verified denuclearization of North Korea.”However, critics say North Korea has not done enough to show that it is sincere about scrapping its nuclear program, which potentially poses a threat to the U.S.North Korea maintains that it demolished a nuclear testing site in May, has plans to permanently shut down a missile engine testing site and will also shut down its main nuclear complex in Yongbyon if the U.S. takes "corresponding" steps.Park Jong-hong, KBS World Radio News.