Parliament Begins Annual Audit of Government Agencies

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly kicked off its first first full-year evaluation of the Moon administration Wednesday, with policies on North Korea and the economy expected to face particular scrutiny.Rival parties clashed over ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Shin Chang-hyun's alleged leaking of government housing development information.Opposition Liberal Korea Party lawmakers say not having Shin testify will violate the public's rights to know. The ruling party said Shin cannot legally be made to testify because he is undergoing a prosecution investigation.The parties had a heated exchange over the military aspect of last month's inter-Korean summit agreement in Pyongyang, with opposition conservatives accusing the government of abandoning its security posture against North Korea.Opposition parties are also expected to zero in on the Moon government's income-led growth policy and real estate policy as employment figures continue to slow.